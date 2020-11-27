1/1
Ruby Nell (Hunt) Hemphill
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- Ruby Nell Hemphill of Lubbock passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born April 30, 1938 in Bonham, Texas to James and Jewel (Doty) Hunt. Ruby had a heart for children. She owned Ruby's Head Start, retiring in December of 2019 after more than 30 years. She loved to cook, especially when it involved spending time with her family. Ruby was a collector of porcelain dolls and a faithful member of Lifepoint Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lenda Blackmon and husband Eugene of Seminole; brothers, Joe Hunt of Wolf City and Henry Hunt of Amarillo; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and numerous children and families whose lives she touched over the years. Ruby was preceded in death by two husbands, W. L. "Slim" Crump and James "Bud" Hemphill; five siblings; son, Nickey Crump; and two great-grandchildren, Ryan Weitman and Kaci Fairchild.

Open visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Masks will be required, and the service will be livestreamed on the Combest website. Interment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Gaines County South Cemetery in Seminole. Memorial donations in Ruby's name can be made to Lifepoint Baptist Church, PO Box 98174, Lubbock, TX 79499.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
NOV
28
Service
11:00 AM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
NOV
28
Interment
03:00 PM
Gaines County South Cemetery
