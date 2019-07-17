|
Brownfield- Ruby Bentley Smith was born on August 21, 1928 to George and Thelma Bentley and went home to her Heavenly Father on July 13, 2019. Ruby grew up in the Wellman community where she attended school. She met Harvey Smith in 1944 while he was on furlough from the European Theatre in WWII. They were married on March 1, 1946 in Plains, TX and were blessed with 52 years of marriage together. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for almost 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and their husbands, Jackie and Bobby Moss, Cathy and Benne Marrow both of Brownfield. She was affectionately known as "Nenaw" to her 5 beloved grandchildren and their spouses; Michael and Angie Moss of Longview, TX, Justin and Jami Moss of Abilene, TX, Amanda and Justin Stinson of Waxahachie, TX, Coby and Christina Marrow of Hideaway, TX and Jason and Regina Marrow of Tampa, FL. She was known as "RoRo" to her 10 precious great grandchildren: Brackstin, Brennen, and Brody Moss, Sawyer and Asher Moss, Gavin and Havery Stinson, Seth Marrow, Ethan and Abigail Marrow. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her brother and his wife, Alvis and Mary Bentley of Austin, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Brownfield with Rev. Steve Carter presiding and Dr. Matt Baird of First Baptist Church of Brownfield assisting. Ruby will be in state for friends and family to view on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10 am to 8pm at Brownfield Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to Colton Burran Memorial Scholarship in care of Lone Star State Bank of Brownfield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019