|
|
Lubbock, Texas- Ruby Lasater Walker, 101, of Lubbock passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life and legacy of love on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at McNett Funeral Home Chapel in Andrews, TX. Interment will follow in the Andrews Old Cemetery. There will be a family visitation on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Ruby was born on October 18, 1918 in Mitchell County, Texas to Albert and Lila Sanders McCarley. She moved to Andrews with her family in 1924. She graduated from Andrews High School in 1934. When she was 17 years old, she was a deputy sheriff & tax collector for Andrews. She married Virgil Lasater on February 6, 1937 in Andrews. She and Virgil had one son, Gerald Don "Rip" Lasater. Ruby became a "Granny" in the 60's with the births of their granddaughters, Marianne & Laurie. She worked for the Gas Company and the First National Bank for many years. She was a charter member of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary, a member of the Eastern Star #849, a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, a member of First Baptist Church in Andrews and later in Lubbock. When Virgil passed away in 1965, she devoted much more of her time to caring for her family. On August 9, 1980, she married Gordon Lee Walker. With this marriage, she was blessed with a daughter, a son in law and 2 grandsons. In the 80's, she also became a great granny, "GG". This is the name that she cherished the last 35 years! GG told us and showed us that life wasn't always going to be easy, but God is good and faithful. She taught us to be kind, friendly, and to laugh at ourselves. She taught us how to live, love, grieve, and this year she taught us how to die with dignity. We thank the Lord for this life well lived. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Walker in 2015, her son, Gerald Don "Rip" Lasater in 2016, her grandson, Greg Scott in 2005, her brother, A. W. McCarley, sisters, Connie Underwood, Fay Dement, Louise Irwin and Grace Marie Dowlen. She is survived by her daughter, Alice (Granvel) Scott of Lubbock, daughter in law, Julia Lasater of Denton, granddaughters, Marianne (Weldon) Pierson of Argyle, Laurie (Leffel) Gray of Abilene, and grandson, Gordon Scott of Lubbock. She's also survived by five great grandchildren and seven great, great grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to the Rip Lasater Scholarship Fund, c/o Sundown ISD, P.O. Box 1110, Sundown, TX. 79372
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019