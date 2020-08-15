1/1
Ruby Wilson Rhodes Allen
1933 - 2020
Muldrow, OK- Ruby Wilson Rhodes Allen was born in Blackjack Community, OK in 1933, the youngest of nine children of Sarah Estoria and W. T. Wilson.

She graduated from Muldrow High School in 1950, attended Northeastern State College in Tahlequah, OK, moved to Houston, TX in 1955 where she received a B.S. Degree from the University of Houston. She married Clarence Stanley Rhodes in 1954. Ruby was an Elementary Education teacher in Lubbock, TX from 1968 to 1988. She married David Allen, Jr. in 2001.

She was preceded in death by both spouses; all of her 8 siblings and both of her parents. She is survived by three nephews; one niece and several grandnieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 16, 2020 at Blackjack Cemetery in Muldrow, OK.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
