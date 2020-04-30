|
Lamesa- Rubye Neile Mitchell Buckel, 93, passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020, in Azle. She was born August 29, 1926 in Montgomery, Alabama, and married Walter Buckel on March 3, 1947. They lived in Lamesa for 55 years before moving to Lubbock in 2010. Rubye was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker, and a partner to her husband. They were active members of the Lamesa Church of Christ, where Rubye taught Sunday School for many years, and enjoyed being members of the Sunset Church of Christ after moving to Lubbock. Walter preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by sisters Ruth Ott and Valeria Harmon, both of Montgomery, daughter, Barbara Buckel, of Lubbock; son, Bob Buckel and daughter-in-law Krisan, of Azle; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Dawson County Cemetery. Burial will be under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Calvert Home Health Care, Legend Assisted Living, Legacy Oaks, and Encompass. Memorials can be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, TX 79408. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020