Lubbock- Rudolfo Martinez passed away on March 23, 2020. Mr. Martinez's immediate family will gather to recite the Holy Rosary today, March 25, at 7:00 p.m., followed by a family service to celebrate his life of 76, at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. In support of our city officials and the health of our community, no other guests will be permitted to attend the in-person event at this time. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view a live stream of the rosary and his service at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Rudolfo Martinez was born on December 14, 1943, in Wharton, Texas. Rudolfo married San Juanita "Janie" Veliz on November 29, 1967, in Slaton, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Martinez; three sons, Joven Martinez wife, Jennifer; William Martinez and wife, Veronica; Eric Martinez and wife, Clara; 11 grandchildren; 2 greatgrandchildren; four sisters, Patricia Adame, Teresa Hernandez, Josie Cano, Rosemary Figueroa; and brother, James Morales, and wife, Anna.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Martinez, Sr. and Irene Longoria; two brothers, David Martinez, Jr., Joe Martinez.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020