|
|
Houston- Rue Jean Hancock, age 72 passed away on March 27, 2020 after a short illness. She resided at The Hallmark in Houston, Texas. She was born in Quanah, Texas on January 27, 1948 to W. E. and Jimmie Boyce (Young) Hancock, who both preceded her in death. Rue Jean was her mother's dedicated and devoted caregiver until her death at age 100 in 2015. Rue Jean graduated from Sudan, Texas High School in 1965 where her father was Superintendent of Schools until 1970. He passed away in 1999. She graduated from Rice University in Houston, Texas in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She began her career in the oil and gas industry with Shell Oil Company and later with Mobile Oil Company in Midland, Texas. Rue Jean became an Exxon Mobile employee in 1999 with the merger of the two energy companies, providing application maintenance and business support for computing applications. In September 2015, she retired as a Senior Systems Analysist completing her work career in the Information Technology Group of the Global Production Organization. Rue Jean loved to read and was passionate about books. It was a pleasure for her to volunteer in her church's clothing ministry, the Sunshine Resale Ministry and she took delight in going on outings with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving friend to many and she was loved and admired by all who knew her for her joyful and gentle spirit. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the following for their compassion, care and concern for Rue Jean as she bravely battled cancer over the last six months: Rev. Blair Parker, Minister of Pastoral Care with Bethany Christian Church; Rev. Robert E. Wareing, Pastoral Care Minister with St. Martin's Episcopal Church; Donna Giorgio, Director of The Hallmark Senior Living; Kathy Close, Director of In Home Assistance for The Hallmark and the Staff of Houston Hospice. Special appreciation and recognition go to Rue Jean's exceptional friends and caregivers: Cassandra Cooper, Paula Maxie and Terry Dolford. Rue Jean is survived by her cousins: Raymond and Burna Jo Hancock, Tom and Stacy Hancock, Sandra and Rick Cunningham, Joe and Melissa Hancock, Sue and Ronnie Brown, Jane Ann and Gary Casey, Mark and Phyllis Young, Bill and Theresa Young, James Wendell Jr. and Karen Humphreys, William Lee Humphreys and Stephen and Kathy McClelland. There will be a private graveside service for family at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Texas with Rev. Gary Casey officiating. A memorial service to honor Rue Jean's life will be scheduled for a later date at The Hallmark in Houston, Texas. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020