Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufus Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufus James Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rufus James Johnson Obituary
Lubbock- 91, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Rufus was born September 4, 1928 in Mount Enterprise, Texas to Vassie and Willie Alma Johnson. He worked for Lawson's Feed Lot as a Diesel Mechanic for over 20 years, and began to establish his own part time Lawn Care Service business. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Betty Johnson; three daughters, Dorthy Johnson, JoAnn Rodgers, and Patricia (Alan) White; one son, Rufus (Shelia) Johnson, Jr.; step sons, James (Gladys)Hardaway, Leroy (Ethel) Hardaway, and Billy Hardaway; step daughters, Sharon (Luevelle) Malon, Linda Hardaway, and Cynthia Rodgers; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rufus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -