Lubbock- 91, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Rufus was born September 4, 1928 in Mount Enterprise, Texas to Vassie and Willie Alma Johnson. He worked for Lawson's Feed Lot as a Diesel Mechanic for over 20 years, and began to establish his own part time Lawn Care Service business. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Betty Johnson; three daughters, Dorthy Johnson, JoAnn Rodgers, and Patricia (Alan) White; one son, Rufus (Shelia) Johnson, Jr.; step sons, James (Gladys)Hardaway, Leroy (Ethel) Hardaway, and Billy Hardaway; step daughters, Sharon (Luevelle) Malon, Linda Hardaway, and Cynthia Rodgers; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019