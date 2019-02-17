Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Rundia Patricia "Parker" Conwright


Rundia Patricia "Parker" Conwright Obituary
Lubbock- 58, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Rundia was born on September 23, 1960 to Mary Conwright in Arthur City, TX. She graduated from Slaton High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her mother, Mary Conwright; son, Shelton Conwright (Brandi); 2 daughters: Sharese Conwright and Jazale Wright; 5 sisters, Louise Conwright, Gwen Conwright, Sherri Yarbrough (Oneal), Rochell Conwright, and Sonia Nelson (Byron); 4 brothers, Cedrick Conwright, Kenneth Conwright, Kimothy Dennis (Liz) and Darrell Dennis; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
