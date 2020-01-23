Home

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church
Lubbock, TX
Russell Charles Heinrich

Russell Charles Heinrich Obituary
Lubbock- Russell Charles Heinrich left this world at the age of 60 on January 20, 2020 on his own terms, succumbing to injuries from a dirt bike accident. He was one that never did anything half way. Always giving 100% to everything, he was a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. His passions included farming, tending to his cattle, dirt biking, hunting, flying, and fishing. He lived his life to the fullest.

Russell was fortunate to have grown up a "country boy". Surrounded by wonderful parents and siblings, he had an awesome childhood and patterned his life by these examples. Russell was hardworking and stubborn. If he was told it couldn't be done, he would defy the odds and make it happen his way. He was kind, generous, and always willing to help anyone out. He loved his children fiercely. His accomplishments were too many to list. Just know that he was a good man and will be greatly missed by many.

Russell is survived by his wife Misty Heinrich; his two beautiful children, Julie and Cody; his mother, Lillian Heinrich; his sister, Phyllis Bechner and her husband, Eric, brother Kelly Heinrich and his wife Susan; sister Michelle Haney and her husband, Doug; as well as nieces and nephews, Kelsi Grobe, Colton Heinrich, Ashley Bechner, Janae Bechner, Alyssa Haney, and Trevor Haney. Russell is preceded in death by his beloved father Walter Heinrich.

Rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23rd at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church,10805 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock. Family is inviting family and friends of all denominations to attend this prayer service.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 24th at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lubbock. A private family Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Russell's memory be sent to Weekend Snack Sack Program, P.O. Box 54, Slaton, TX 79364.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
