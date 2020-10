Lubbock- The family of Russell Pollard will celebrate his life of 40 years at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Morton Memorial Cemetery. He passed away on October 13, 2020. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be recorded and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net . You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.