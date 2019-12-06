|
Lubbock- Funeral services for Ruth Benelle Dixon Lee, 87, of Lubbock will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Her family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m., Friday at Sanders Funeral Home. Ruth Benelle Dixon Lee was born on August 18, 1932 in Lubbock County, Texas to Ben Heard Dixon and Minnie Gertrude Adams Dixon. She grew up on a dairy farm in rural Lubbock County, Texas, which is now located off 44th Street and Ave. S and encompassed a quarter of what is now the K.N. Clapp park. One of her daily chores was to lead the cows to the playa lake in the morning and bring them back home in the evenings. She graduated from Lubbock High. Benelle met the love of her life, Bill Oran Lee, and they were married on January 12, 1952.To this marriage were born five children: Cheryl Cohorn of Hockley County, Texas, Kenneth Lee of Muskogee, Oklahoma, Oran Lee of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dwain Lee recently relocated to Lubbock and Robert Lee. Benelle also raised her niece, Denise Robertson as an infant and small child. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church where she faithfully served children as a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. Benelle was a homemaker caring for her five children and small niece. Later she ran an in-home daycare where she cared for the children of others. When she retired from childcare, she cared for the sick and hurting as a volunteer at Highland Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Joyce Robertson, neice Denise Robertson, and son-in-law James Cohorn.
Benelle is survived by her children and four daughters-in-law; Rhonda, Debbie, Sheila, and Denna Lee, twenty five grandchildren; Stephanie Banda, Jimmy Cohorn, Michael Lee, Daniel Lee, Lori Ann Lee, Rachel Larsen, Jennifer Lee, Megan Aviles, Bobbie Lee, Christopher Eric Lee, Grace Lee, Billy Lee, Amanda Pene, Amy Lee, Nicholas Lee, Matthew Lee, Jazmine Lozano, Nico Lee, Kylie Lee, Jusiah Lee, Jazyln Lee, Jenna Lee, Juan Lee, Sabrina Lee, and D'Jay Lee, twenty-one great grandchildren and special nephew Floyd.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019