Ruth (Harrington) Brozo


1919 - 2019
Ruth (Harrington) Brozo Obituary
Wolfforth- Celebration of life services for Ruth Harrington Brozo,100, of Lubbock, will be held at 2 pm, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Bacon Heights Baptist Church with Jeff Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Ruth passed from this life Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born September 22, 1919 to the late Charles and Ruth Harrington. She married Joseph Brozo to this union was born 4 children; Joe, Leonard, Evelyn and Ruth Marie. Since 1972, Ruth was a faithful member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church and was a mighty prayer warrior. She was preceded in death by Joseph Brozo and a son Leonard L. Brozo. Those left to cherish her memory include her son Joe Brozo and wife, Yvonne of Wolfforth, daughters Evelyn Stringer and husband Gary of Wolfforth, Ruth Marie Henderson and husband, Dan of Lubbock ,and a daughter in law, Sharen of Wolfforth; grandchildren, Michelle Coll of San Antonio, Janean Sproul of Ransom Canyon, Jinnifer Killough of Lubbock, Jeremy Brozo of Lubbock, Mahriah Dickson of Wolfforth, Bandi Case of Kansas, OK, Raina Keneda of Wolfforth, Jason Woods of Lubbock, Jered Woods, of Lubbock and Jacob Woods of Lubbock; 40 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
