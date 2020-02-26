|
|
Smyrna, Georgia, formerly of Lubbock- Ruth Louise Burt of Smyrna, Georgia, formerly of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born December 14, 1934 in Toronto, Ohio to Reese and Myrtle Faye (Mengerink) Hunter. Ruth married Richard Burt March 19, 1966 in Ohio. Upon settling in Lubbock, Ruth worked as a cafeteria manager for Lubbock ISD and Aramark for 37 years before retiring. She was a member of Rock City Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Debra Oglesbee of Smyrna, Georgia, Steve Irvin of West Unity, Ohio, Linda Franco and Crystal Burt, both of Lubbock, and Jeff Irvin of La Porte, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and children, Douglas Irvin, Michael, Candy, Richard, Eugene, and Rusty Burt.
Viewing will be held from 1:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and beginning at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Combest Family Memorial Chapel. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020