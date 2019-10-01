Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Ruth (Williams) Rankin


1931 - 2019
Ruth (Williams) Rankin Obituary
Lubbock- Ruth Rankin passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 87 years at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Oakwood United Methodist Church. A tribute of Ruth's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Ruth Rankin was born on November 27, 1931 to Clarence and Annie Bell Williams in Upshur County, TX. Ruth loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She especially loved the holidays when everyone came together.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to her long-term caregivers Isabel and Jennifer.

Survivors include her husband, Earl Rankin; two daughters, Susan Richey of Ft. Worth and Sarah Fagler and husband Albert of Saginaw; step-daughter, Tiffany Todd of Lubbock; grandchildren, Matthew Richey, Andrew Richey and wife Michelle, Chris Richey, and Caitlinn Fagler; great-granddaughters, Lizzie and Ransom Richey; and a sister, Wilma Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Reita Fitzgerald.

The family of Ruth Rankin has designated Oakwood United Methodist Church, 2215 58th Street, Lubbock, Texas 79412 for memorial contributions in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
