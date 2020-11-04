1/1
Ruth Stewart Lloyd
Lubbock- Ruth Stewart Lloyd, 85, of Lubbock passed away October 26, 2020. She was born November 2, 1934 in Floydada, Texas to L.B. Stewart Sr. and Lula Stewart.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother L.B. Stewart, Jr., and two sisters, Joyce Stewart and Jimmie Lou Stewart all of Floydada.

She graduated from Floydada High Scholl in 1953 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. She retired from the US Army Reserve. She had a very strong belief that everyone should honor our flag and be proud to display it in their yard.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Carolyn Smith and husband Dale of Lubbock, nieces Juanita Williamson (Ronny) of Aubrey, Texas, Sharon Craig (Clark) of Ignacio, Colorado, Nephews, Hugh Peek of Houston, Shawn Smith (Carol) of Durango, Colorado and Shannon Kyle Smith (Elizabeth) of Mansfield, Texas and several grandnieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later time. Cremation arrangements are under the personal care of Resthaven Funeral Home.

The family is very grateful to all the caregivers at Wilshire on 4th and to Lorin Duff of Area Community Hospice who saw to Ruth's needs. Ruth loved and enjoyed the kindness of her neighbors.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
