|
|
Denver City- Funeral services for Ruth Turner, age 84 of Denver City, Texas will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of Christ with Minister Skip Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Denver City Memorial Park. All services are under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel of Denver City in association with Boyer Funeral Home of Seminole. Mrs. Turner was born May 31, 1934 in Lockney, Texas to Ina (Miller) and J.W. Jones. She married Richard Turner in Lovington, New Mexico February 14, 1957. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Denver City, Texas and worked as a legal secretary. Ruth enjoyed photography, art and watching Texas Tech sports; she especially enjoyed being around her family and loved her grandchildren dearly. Mrs. Turner passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Shinnery Oaks Nursing Home in Denver City, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother. She is survived by her husband, Richard Turner of Denver City; one son, Mark Turner and wife Cynthia of Idalou, Texas; two daughters, Lee Ann Peeler and husband Rynn of Denver City, Texas and Lynna Solis and husband Sam of Rockport, Texas; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; one nephew and one niece.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019