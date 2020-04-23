Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Funeral Home - RALLS
520 WATTS ST.
Ralls, TX 79357
(806) 253-2174
Resources
More Obituaries for Ryan Soliz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ryan Avery Soliz


2004 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ryan Avery Soliz Obituary
Ralls- Ryan Avery Soliz was born January 25, 2004 in Lubbock Texas to Brandon and Crystel Soliz; he passed away Monday April 20, 2020 in Ralls, Texas. Ryan was a sophomore at Ralls High School and was active in the Ralls FFA, Ralls High School Athletic program where he participated in football, baseball, and track. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church and involved in the youth group there. He had a great outlook on life and was always smiling and was a joy to be around. Just being in his presence could bring a smile to your face. His life was cut short and we only have his memories.

Ryan is survived by his parents; Brandon and Crystal Soliz of Ralls, two brothers; Xaine and Kaleb Soliz, one sister; Sierra Soliz all of Ralls, his grandparents; David and Sandra Soliz, Walter and Dorothy a, and Kevin and Hilda Langdon, uncles and aunts; Garett and Catlin a, Ricky Dean and Marisela Rushing, Ivan and Makinnzzie Martinez, Lynzzie Langdon, Tanner Langdon. He is preceded in death by his great- grandparents Toni and Lupe Soliz, Ben Ortiz, his uncle Lane Cole Langdon, and Aunt Laura Irving.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday April 23, 2020 in the Idalou Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on the First Baptist Church of Ralls Facebook page. Arrangements are in the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -