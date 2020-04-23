|
|
Ralls- Ryan Avery Soliz was born January 25, 2004 in Lubbock Texas to Brandon and Crystel Soliz; he passed away Monday April 20, 2020 in Ralls, Texas. Ryan was a sophomore at Ralls High School and was active in the Ralls FFA, Ralls High School Athletic program where he participated in football, baseball, and track. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church and involved in the youth group there. He had a great outlook on life and was always smiling and was a joy to be around. Just being in his presence could bring a smile to your face. His life was cut short and we only have his memories.
Ryan is survived by his parents; Brandon and Crystal Soliz of Ralls, two brothers; Xaine and Kaleb Soliz, one sister; Sierra Soliz all of Ralls, his grandparents; David and Sandra Soliz, Walter and Dorothy a, and Kevin and Hilda Langdon, uncles and aunts; Garett and Catlin a, Ricky Dean and Marisela Rushing, Ivan and Makinnzzie Martinez, Lynzzie Langdon, Tanner Langdon. He is preceded in death by his great- grandparents Toni and Lupe Soliz, Ben Ortiz, his uncle Lane Cole Langdon, and Aunt Laura Irving.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday April 23, 2020 in the Idalou Cemetery. The service will be streamed live on the First Baptist Church of Ralls Facebook page. Arrangements are in the care of Adams Funeral Home of Ralls. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020