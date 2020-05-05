Home

Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Visitation
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
Graveside service
Private
Sabina (Aguilar) Martinez


1923 - 2020
Sabina (Aguilar) Martinez Obituary
Lubbock- Sabina Martinez of Lubbock, Texas earned her golden wings on May 3, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born on October 27, 1923 in Briggs, Texas to Pedro and Guadalupe (Jass) Aguilar. She married Eutimio Martinez, Sr. on August 27, 1939. Sabina was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eutimio Martinez, Sr., her parents and her four brothers.

Sabina is survived by her daughter, Gloria Lopez (Sam); sons, Eutimio Martinez, Jr. and Richard Martinez and wife Dolores; brother, Gerardo Aguilar of Denver; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great- grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 from 10-4 pm at Combest Family Funeral Home. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held on May 7, 2020.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020
