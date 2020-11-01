1/1
Sabrina (Jenkins) Jones
1959 - 2020
Decatur, TX- Graveside service for Sabrina Jenkins Jones will be 1:00 pm Monday, November 2, 2020, at Terry County Memorial Cemetery.

Sabrina Jenkins Jones formerly of Brownfield passed away October 19th, 2020. Born on July 8th, 1959 to her parents Don and Peggy Jenkins also of Brownfield. Sabrina was a cheerleader and graduate of Wellman High School. She was a devoted Christian and was a member of the Brownfield Church of Christ along with other fellowships over the years. Not only was she a daughter, she was a sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was also a devoted family woman and friend. She never met a stranger that she would not make a friend of. Her passions were Christ, family and friends. She loved to laugh and more than that she loved to make others laugh.

She is preceded in Death by her parents Don and Peggy Jenkins.

She is survived by her two Brothers Kendall and wife Brenda of Midlothian, Robin Jenkins of Decatur and Sister Misty Jenkins of Denton. Her three sons Jerrad Jones of Sherman, Nicholas and his wife Taylor of Van Alstyne and Jase Jones also of Sherman Texas. Along with her children she leaves behind four granddaughters Cloe, 13, Jaedyn, 13, Avery,10, and Charlotte,2. Among her grandchildren she had her grandson Ayden, 11.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
