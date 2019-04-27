Lubbock- Sai T. Rao, 45, passed away on April 25, 2019. He was surrounded by family and close friends at his bedside. He was born in India on May 25, 1973 to Dr. T.R. Rao and Vimala Rao. With his parents he moved to Chicago in 1974 and then to Lubbock in 1979. After graduating from Lubbock High School in 1991, he attended the University of Texas and then Northwestern University where he earned a B.A. in Economics. Thereafter, while working as a financial trader, he lived in several cities including Philadelphia, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Palm Springs before he returned to Lubbock where he lived for the past several years.



Sai was a kind, personable and highly intelligent person. Friends and family recall his charisma and brilliant and often enigmatic mind. He was an avid reader, loved dogs, had a great sense of humor, and a winning smile. He spoke several languages and enjoyed following Texas Tech athletics. He was a genuine and generous soul to the end.



Sai was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, maternal grandfather, and his paternal uncle.



He is survived by his maternal grandmother; parents, Dr. T.R. and Vimala Rao; sister Geetha and husband Raju; nephews Anand and Nayan; niece Jothi; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.



Sai's family would like to thank everyone for their support and kindness and also express our appreciation for compassionate care provided at Covenant Medical Center.



Funeral Services will be held at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, TX 79424 on Sunday, April 28 2019 at 11 am. A tribute of Sai's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness. (namitexas.org) Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019