Lamesa- Sally Gresham, 85, of Lamesa, TX passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in Lamesa. Memorial services will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lamesa with Reverend Sam Lanham officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home. Sally was born April 6, 1934 in Livingston, TX to Peyton and Ethel (Manning) Collins. She met the love of her life while attending Sam Houston State University and she and Willis Gresham married July 16, 1955. Sally loved singing in her church choir and was very active in the Lamesa Community Players. She was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for the Lamesa Community Players recently. She was known lovingly by her grandchildren as Sassy and Sass.

Sally is survived by her husband, Willis of Lamesa; daughters, Ruth Estes (Steve) of Colleyville, TX, Amy Taylor (Greg) of Lubbock, TX, and Sarah Covington (Phil) of Snyder; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Everly Rogers; her parents; and sister, Bobbie Barber.

The family suggests memorials to First Presbyterian Church, 1305 N Ave G, Lamesa, TX, 79331 or Children's Miracle Network 602 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX, 79415. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
