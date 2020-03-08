|
|
Slaton- Sally Holmes, 81, of Slaton, passed away March 4, 2020.
Visitation will be at 4:00-6:00 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Englunds. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Arrangements are under the direction of Englunds Funeral Service.
Sally was born May 20, 1938 in San Angelo to William Dell and Almo Garland Cooper. She graduated from Slaton High School and attended Texas Tech University. Sally married Billy Holmes in May of 1970 at Buffalo Springs Lake.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and sister, Suzie Porsch.
Sally is survived by her son, Brad and wife Darla of Idalou; daughter, Judy Sanderson of Idalou; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
Family suggest memorials to the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, www.eftx.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020