Sam Byron Hulsey
1932 - 2020
Fort Worth- The Right Reverend Sam Byron Husley died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be held when it is safer to gather. Bishop Hulsey's body was donated to the Willed Body Program at Southwestern Medical School, Dallas. Later, his ashes will be buried in Old City Greenwood Cemetery, Weatherford, Texas, and at his family farm in Parker County.

Arrangements will be handled by Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home. Hulsey, raised in Fort Worth, returned to his hometown after retiring in 1997 from The Episcopal Diocese of Northwest Texas where he served as bishop for 17 years. He was born Feb. 14, 1932, at the old All Saints' Episcopal Hospital, and he graduated from Paschal High School, Washington & Lee university in Lexington, Va., and the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va., and the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Va. He also studied at St. Andrew's Scotland and was awarded honorary degrees by Virginia Seminary, The University of the South at Sewanee, Tenn., and the Episcopal Seminary of the Southwest in Austin. Prior to his election as bishop, he served the Episcopal parishes of Sr. John's, Corsicana, St. Michael and All Angels in Dallas, St. Matthew's, Pampa, St. David's Nashville (Tenn.) and Holy Trinity, Midland. Among his proudest accomplishments were helping found several West Texas hospices and serving as planning committee chair for the Episcopal House of Bishops when the church was struggling with whether to ordain women and gays. He served as a board member for the National Association of Episcopal Schools, as vice president of the Texas Conference of Churches, the Executive Council of the Episcopal Church and for 16 years on the board of the Seminary of the Southwest. In Fort Worth he has volunteered for Oakwood Cemetery, Communities in Schools, TCU, The Van Zandt Cottage Board, Meals on Wheel, the Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth as a spiritual director, the Fort Worth Symphony and Opera and All Angels Church, as will as the Planned Parenthood Fort Worth Community Board. He valued his previous memberships in the Cattle Country Clericus, River Crest Country Club and the Fort Worth Club. SURVIVORS: His widow, Isabelle Brown Hulsey; his daughter, Ashley Hulsey of Philadelphia; his son, Byron Hulsey of Woodberry Forest, Va. Stepchildren include Ruthie Porterfield of Houston, Beth Phillips and Huck Newberry of Fort Worth. Grandchildren are Ben and Claire Hulsey of Woodberry Forest, Va. Stepgrandchildren include Rachel and Daniel Kittner, Marshall, Perry and Brownie Porterfield, Sydney, William and Porter Phillips and Marilyn, Isabelle, Oliver and Mack Newberry. Sue Measles, Oscar Mondine, Sulce Metheny and Maria Curtis have been of particular support in recent years as have his newest caregivers, Cheryl Cunningham and Grace Iban, Hulsey kept up with dozen of godchildren and legions of friends, many of whom brightened his last months at Selby Hill. Husley's first wife, Linda Johnson Hulsey, predeceased him in 2001 after 41 years of marriage. Hulsey was a devoted Democrat, lifelong learner and an early champion of the rights of women, as we as of gays and lesbians, refugees and immigrants. He spent 20 happy summers on Deer Isle, in Maine, and as much time as possible in Parker County, Texas, where his grandfather and grandmother bought land a small log cabin, now on the Texas Historic Register, in 1902. He loved flowers, books, music, art, newspapers, chocolate, dogs, phone calls and correspondence. He was full of compassion and fun and loved bringing people together for meals, where he often told the server to give him the bill even before instructing his guests where to sit. MEMORIALS: Memorials are suggested to Communities in Schools, 5601 Bridge St., #501, Fort Worth, TX 76112; Episcopal Relief and Development, 815 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10017; Planned Parenthood Greater Texas, 6464 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth, TX, 76132.

Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Sam personally married me into his family in October 1988. Jim (Sam's only cousins son) and I were honored that Sam performed our wedding. Every single year thereafter, Sam never failed to send us a note celebrating our wedding anniversary. When I underwent treatment and multiple surgeries for Stage 4 Ovarian cancer from November 2015 until July 2017, Sam sent many notes of encouragement and love. Sam will never be forgotten for his love, compassion, and dedication to all his family.
JANICE E NIELSEN
Family
August 12, 2020
My husband and I met Sam at the Fort Worth Alzheimers support group at the First Methodist Church in April 2012. Sam assisted Frances Cooper, our group leader, and we were blessed with their expertise and compassion , He was a remarkable man. He was generous with his time and an absolutely magnificent human being. We are very sad to hear of his death. Joy and Bill Denny
Joy Denny
Friend
August 11, 2020
Too much love to share. Even in his last days, Mr Hulsey speaks of love, care and compassion to his friends , visitors and callers .
Grace Eban
Friend
August 10, 2020
Mr. Hulsey was a founding member of Hospice of Midland in Midland, Texas. Among so many other significant life accomplishments, he left a lasting legacy for end of life care in West Texas. I and those who have benefited from this work are grateful for his vision, dedication and work.
Deborah Goodman
Coworker
August 10, 2020
Sam had become my mother’, Rose Ann Kornfeld’s inspiration and good friend as well as her brother David Pearson’s friend, inspiration & helper after his wife’s passing. What a wonderful man& friend to so so manyRest in peace dear man
Vance hobbs
Acquaintance
August 9, 2020
Rev. Hulsey was such a wonderful man! He will be missed by all.
Megan and Ken Izykowski
Friend
