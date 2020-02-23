Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
City of Lubbock Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for SAM LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SAM LONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SAM LONG Obituary
Lubbock- Committal services with military honors for Sam Long, 81, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Sam by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Sam Henry Long passed on Feb. 18, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Audry (Sparlin) Long, his children and their spouses, Jay and Sue Long, Joe and Melissa Long, Jeff and Kayoko Long, and Shelly and Ricky Garcia. He also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren; all who he adored.

Sam was born March 4, 1938, Lake Providence, LA, to Houston and Virgie Long, who raised him near Shreveport. He volunteered for the US Air Force in 1955. The next year he married the love of his life, Audry, and they began a family.

Sam served as an airframe repair tech from 1955 until his retirement, as a Master Sergeant, in 1979. During that time, the family moved all over the US, and as far away as Bitburg, Germany. After 24 years of service, Sam retired honorably. After living in Lubbock, Sam and Audry moved near Seattle, where Sam worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement in 2000, when Sam and Audry moved back to Lubbock. Sam joined the , Post 2466. They were very involved in the and made many dear friends.

Sam loved to watch his grandkids play sports and was always an enthusiastic cheerleader. He was happy, kind, and funny. He loved to hunt, fish, dance, sing, and laugh. He will be missed dearly.

logo


logo

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sanders Funeral Home
Download Now