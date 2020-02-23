|
Lubbock- Committal services with military honors for Sam Long, 81, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 in the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Sam by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Sam Henry Long passed on Feb. 18, 2020, and is survived by his wife, Audry (Sparlin) Long, his children and their spouses, Jay and Sue Long, Joe and Melissa Long, Jeff and Kayoko Long, and Shelly and Ricky Garcia. He also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren; all who he adored.
Sam was born March 4, 1938, Lake Providence, LA, to Houston and Virgie Long, who raised him near Shreveport. He volunteered for the US Air Force in 1955. The next year he married the love of his life, Audry, and they began a family.
Sam served as an airframe repair tech from 1955 until his retirement, as a Master Sergeant, in 1979. During that time, the family moved all over the US, and as far away as Bitburg, Germany. After 24 years of service, Sam retired honorably. After living in Lubbock, Sam and Audry moved near Seattle, where Sam worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement in 2000, when Sam and Audry moved back to Lubbock. Sam joined the , Post 2466. They were very involved in the and made many dear friends.
Sam loved to watch his grandkids play sports and was always an enthusiastic cheerleader. He was happy, kind, and funny. He loved to hunt, fish, dance, sing, and laugh. He will be missed dearly.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020