Lubbock- 65 passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Visitations will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Private Dispositions under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Sammy was born to Bernell Perryman, Jr. and Cardcill Naylor on September 29, 1954. He attended Dunbar High School. Sammy was employed at Reese Airforce Base and Blue Grill Cafe. Sammy leaves to cherish his memory; 3 brothers, Fred Satchel, James Satchel, and Edward Phillips; 2 sisters, Mattie Johnson and Cynthia Phillips Price; 7 children, Ralph (Karen) Johnson, Penny (March) Pride, Pam (Karl) Ayers, Sammy Tobe, Lamont Naylor, Shanetha Tobe, and Tresia Moore, 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, step brothers and sisters; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020