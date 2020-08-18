Lubbock- Sammy Lee Turner, 81, of Lubbock, TX passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born April 10, 1939, in Swisher county, TX, the son of the late John and Margie Turner. Sammy graduated from Silverton High School, in 1957, as the class favorite. He married Rita Joyce Peacock on April 3, 1965. He served in the U.S. Army, worked in fabrication metals and then served as a sergeant for the TDCJ. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and woodworking, He was actively involved with his children in baseball and scouting. Sammy is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Keenan Turner of Lubbock, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Todd Parvin of New Braunfels, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Rosie Turner of Cypress, TX; grandchildren, Cody and Courtney Parvin of New Braunfels; great-grandson Luke McKee of new Braunfels, TX.; brother, John David Turner of Lockney, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Guinn and Rhonda Turner of Leakey, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Turner of Lubbock, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his brother and sister-in-law, Donald Ray and Lelia Mae Turner. A viewing will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Silverton cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m in Silverton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Legacy of Love in Lubbock.