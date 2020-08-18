1/1
Sammy Turner
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Sammy Lee Turner, 81, of Lubbock, TX passed away on August 14, 2020. He was born April 10, 1939, in Swisher county, TX, the son of the late John and Margie Turner. Sammy graduated from Silverton High School, in 1957, as the class favorite. He married Rita Joyce Peacock on April 3, 1965. He served in the U.S. Army, worked in fabrication metals and then served as a sergeant for the TDCJ. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, and woodworking, He was actively involved with his children in baseball and scouting. Sammy is survived by his wife, Rita; son, Keenan Turner of Lubbock, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Todd Parvin of New Braunfels, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Rosie Turner of Cypress, TX; grandchildren, Cody and Courtney Parvin of New Braunfels; great-grandson Luke McKee of new Braunfels, TX.; brother, John David Turner of Lockney, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Guinn and Rhonda Turner of Leakey, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Turner of Lubbock, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death his brother and sister-in-law, Donald Ray and Lelia Mae Turner. A viewing will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held at the Silverton cemetery on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m in Silverton, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Legacy of Love in Lubbock.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Silverton cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved