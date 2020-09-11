1/1
Sammye Lou (Norman) Mantooth
1937 - 2020
Seminole TX- Our precious Sammye Lou Norman Mantooth went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020. Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life of 83 years on Saturday, September 12th, at 2 pm at the First United Methodist Church of Seminole, Tx.

Sammye was born on July 24, 1937 to the late VC and Adele Norman in Floydada Tx . She graduated from Amarillo High School and West Texas State University. On January 23, 1957, she married the love of her life, Ricky P Mantooth. Sammye was a retired public school educator and librarian for several communities around west Texas. She was loved by all her students, cheerleaders and teaching colleagues.

Sammye was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Ricky Mantooth and great granddaughter, Avery Claire and is survived by her three children; Son, Rick Mantooth and wife Danna of San Angelo, daughters, Julie Moreland of Lubbock, and Jill Hughes and husband Stan of Seminole; grandchildren Elizabeth, Mendi, Corey, Eric, Kelsey, Kallie, Katie, and Kale and their spouses. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Seminole
Funeral services provided by
Ratliff Funeral Homes Llc
303 E Broadway St
Denver City, TX 79323
(806) 592-2321
