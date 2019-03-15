Home

Samone Antranette Moses-Ketron


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samone Antranette Moses-Ketron Obituary
Lubbock- 40, passed away on Monday. March 11, 2019. Samone was born on August 3, 1978 to Loyce Moses. She attended and graduated from Estacado High School where she was a part of the Estacado Matador Marching Band. Samone leaves to cherish her husband, Michael Ketron; 2 daughters, Elodie Moses and Harmony Moses; 2 brothers, Antrianant Moses and Wilbert Lyons; 5 aunts, Mildred Mayberry, Tamy Seals, Joyce Brown, Bridgett Moses, and Beverly Moses; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
