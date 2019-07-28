|
Lubbock- Friends and family of Samuel "Doyle" Bradshaw will gather to celebrate 84 years of his life at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street with Pastor Carlos Hinojos officiating. Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers will host a gathering of family and friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the funeral home, 6025 82nd Street. A tribute of Mr. Bradshaw may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Doyle was born on February 9, 1935 in New Home, Texas to the late Robert Bradshaw and Leta Kitchens. He attended schools in Levelland, TX and Spur, TX and graduated from Casa Grande High School (Arizona). He served in the United States Air Force for 8 years stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Doyle married Frances Wilson on April 8, 1966 in Brownfield, Texas. He was employed as an electronics technician for 30 years with GTE (General Telephone Electric) and then with NTS Communications before retiring in 1997.
He was an active member of Redbud Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with family, playing golf and being in the outdoors. He was an avid fan of the old western movies and classic county music. He was a member of the VFW, the American Legion and the Elks Lodge #1348. Doyle was always a generous giver of his time and money and financially supported many different charities.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Frances, a daughter Patti Garcia, a grandson Jason Morgan, his identical twin brother (Don Bradshaw), a brother (Robert Bradshaw), and a sister (Jean Zimmerman). Survivors include his son, Monty Bradshaw and wife, Shannon; daughter, Kristi Sudduth; grandchildren, Ashlyn and Riley Bradshaw, Zach Sudduth and wife, Madison, Reagan Sudduth, Josh Morgan and wife, Anna; great-grandchildren, Henleigh and Brixton Sudduth, Garrett and Gage Morgan, and his loving friend Dorothy Dickey.
Special Thanks to Crown Point Health Suites for the great care provided to Dad during his illness.
Memorial contributions are welcome, and the family suggests the , the or Redbud Baptist Church.
