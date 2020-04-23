Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Samuel Irving "Sonny" Jordan


1942 - 2020
Samuel Irving "Sonny" Jordan Obituary
Lubbock- Samuel "Sonny" Irving Jordan known on the fire department as "ZuZu" passed away on April 20, 2020. On Friday, April 24, 2020, from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm, Mr. Jordan will be available for viewing under the guidelines of the city of officials at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will celebrate his life of 77 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. A live stream of the service is available and available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
