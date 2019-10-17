Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Samuel Randolph "Randy" Evans


1952 - 2019
Lubbock- Samuel Randolph Evans passed away on October 15, 2019. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 67 years at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Samuel Randolph "Randy" Evans was born on September 25, 1952, on Reese Air Force Base. Randy married Ruth Webster on May 14, 1977, at First Christian Church in Lubbock, Texas. He was a loving husband, father of two loving children, and grandfather to four grandsons. Some knew him as Randy "Bull" Evans, and others knew him as Uncle Bull. A man that loved helping others and individuals find their dreams. He will be missed and loved for ages to come.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; son, Jason Penn Evans and wife, Rachel; daughter, Randi Brooke Lanning and husband, Greg; four grandchildren, William Evans, Joseph Evans, Braxton Lanning, and Bennett Lanning; two sisters, Renea Shook and husband, Jeff; and Janice Gee and husband, Tony; sister-in-law Nancy Allison and husband, Jim; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Betty Ann Evans, and Jimmie Fonville.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
