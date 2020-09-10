Hudson Oaks, TX- Samuel Sidney Park passed from this life on September 3, 2020. He was born February 28, 1932, in Breckinridge, Texas, to Martin Willett and Willie V Park. His early years were spent living in Crane, Monahans, and Wickett, Texas. He graduated from Monahans High School in 1949. He played on the MHS football team that won state in 1949. After a time at Arlington State, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving four years including time on the USS Hornet aircraft carrier. From there, he then earned a bachelor's from Texas Tech.
He married Lane Walker in 1959 and proudly fathered his daughter, Paige, and son, Sid. He divorced in 1966.
In 1967 he married Dorothy "Dot" Durham Sparks in Lubbock, Tx. He taught in area schools by Lubbock until retirement when he moved to Runaway Bay, Tx. Frequently he and Dot enjoyed traveling around the country. More recently, they moved to Hudson Oaks, next door to his daughter and her husband.
Sam was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Merle Williams and her husband Carroll (Sonny) Williams; brother-in-law, Paul Cooper; and granddaughter, Lauren Reed. Surviving are his wife Dot; children, Paige Park and Sharon (Joe) Barnhart, Sid Park and Steve (Dana) Sparks; siblings, Denny (Sue) Park, Dian Cooper and Pearl (Bill) Barnard; grandchildren, Leslie, Tucker, Kaleb, Littleton, and Tate; and great grandchildren, Leighton, Brayden, Annistyn, and Addalyn.
Graveside services were held September 9 in Waxahachie City Cemetery. Donations can be made to Grace First Presbyterian Church, Weatherford, TX Memorial Fund https://gracefirstpc.churchcenter.com/giving
