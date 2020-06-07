My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Amarillo- Dr. Reeves died on June 3, 2020. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1963 and went on to practice Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo for 44 years. Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com where you access the service information and full obituary.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.