Dr. Samuel Winston Reeves III
1945 - 2020
Amarillo- Dr. Reeves died on June 3, 2020. He graduated from Lubbock High School in 1963 and went on to practice Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo for 44 years. Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com where you access the service information and full obituary.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church Amarillo
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
June 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 5, 2020
Carol Ann, we heard of Sams passing and wanted you to know we were thinking about you and remembering such good memories of what a sweet guy Sam was and how helpful he always wants to Bill. Praying for you. Love, Betty and Bill Swann
Betty Swann
Friend
