San Juana "Connie" Chavez
Lubbock - San Juana "Connie" Chavez received her wings November 22, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was the daughter of Augustine and Cleofitas Perez. Connie was preceded in death by her parents and husband Cosme Chavez and a daughter Norma Marin. She was very active in her community and helped out a lot of people within her time as president of the neighborhood. She was very loving and welcoming to anyone she came across. She leaves behind three sons, Tony Gonzales and wife Angela, Gilbert Marin, Jr. and wife Ara and Lewis Gonzales; one daughter Mary Jane Trevino and husband, Hilbert, Jr. 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren all from the Lubbock. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-6 with Rosary to begin at 6 pm. Pallbearers will be Gilbert Marin, III, Ivin Trevino, Johnny Guana, Hilbert Trevino, Jr., Christopher Guana and Chris Perez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gilbert Marin, Jr., and Damion Trevino. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
DEC
1
Rosary
06:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
DEC
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
