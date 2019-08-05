Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
San Juana (Valdez) Nava


1942 - 2019
San Juana (Valdez) Nava Obituary
Lubbock- 77, passed away on Wednesday July 24, 2019. She was born on January 27, 1942 to Manuel and Jovita Valdez. After birth she was raised by Manuel and Juliana Valdez. She enjoyed playing bingo with family and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy ( Jeffrey) Meyers and Christine (Jose, Jr.) Mata; one son, Manuel (Diana) Valdez; sister, Lala (Roberto) Sosa; brother, Martin (Aurora) Valdez; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019
