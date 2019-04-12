Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview
3605 S.W. 3rd Street
Plainview, TX 79072
806-296-0055
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Lindeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ann "Sandy" (Cantrell) Lindeman


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Ann "Sandy" (Cantrell) Lindeman Obituary
Plainview, TX- Sandra Ann "Sandy" Cantrell Lindeman was born Nov. 11, 1943 and passed away on April 10, 2019. Her memorial service will be April 12th 10 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Plainview. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.



Her occupations included working at the Plainview Daily Herald, Hillcrest Elementary, and Caprock Plains Baptist Area Center. Sandra enjoyed gardening, painting/ crafts, documenting family history, and recognizing veterans. She was a member of the First Baptist Church.



Sandy was a PHS Graduate and was recently honored, 'Best Class Reunion Organizer Ever'.



Her parents were Vernon and Mary Cantrell. Sandra married Herman Lindeman Feb. 25, 1966.



Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Herman; Daughter and Son-in-law, Dondi and Kyle Walker of Possum Kingdom Lake; Son Cody Lindeman and his girlfriend Nora Ramos of Plainview; Granddaughter Madison Walker; Grandson Kalon Walker; sister Linda Parks of Plainview; Brother Vernon Cantrell of Apple Springs, Tx; and Nephew Craig Parks of Katy.

Memorial contributions may be made to s or Elks National Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now