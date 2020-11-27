Lubbock- The family of Sandra Burdette will celebrate her life of 82 years with private services at 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Sandra will be available for viewing on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Lake Ridge Chapel and friends are invited to come by. She passed on Monday, November 23, 2020. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
On September 15, 1938, Sandra was born to Lawrence and Mary Lillian Anderson in Lamb County, Texas. Mimi, as she was affectionately known, lived well, loved well, and was loved by so many. In high school, she was voted "Most Responsible" and that never changed! At one time or another, anyone who ever knew Sandra was blessed in some way by her God-given gifts of organization, planning, doing right by others, or lending a helping hand. Sandra grew up in the small west Texas town of Anton where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Burdette. She and Robert were married on March 9, 1957, and after five years in Dallas, returned to the Texas panhandle making Lubbock their home. She raised two wonderful sons who are a living testimony to her conviction of faith in Christ and unwavering character. Sandra also loved her foster daughter Edi as her own.
Sandra lived a life full of things she loved: family, dear friends, girl's trips, the salty seven, cooking, bird watching, wreath making, gatherings at the family lake house, her Sunday school class at Highland Baptist as well as reading, playing bridge, meeting the needs of others and soaking in lake sunrises and sunsets.
Sandra's vitality, can-do spirit, and love of others will remain an inspiration for us all. It is impossible to summarize so wonderful an individual as our Mimi. If you knew her, we don't have to tell you that. But the spoken and unspoken lessons of her life; the simple matter-of-factness of how she lived God's word give us as rich a remembrance of her as we will ever need. Her desire to always do right, love, and serve others well and walk in humble faith is a living example of Micah 6:8. We thank the Lord for sweet goodbyes, no regrets, and her peaceful passing from this life to the next. We love you Mimi and will miss you so very much.
Sandra is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Burdette; their children, Bret (LeeAnn) Burdette, Scott (Kristi) Burdette, and foster daughter Edith Davila; grandchildren, Cole Burdette, Anna (Will) Richardson, Dawson Burdette, Amy Burdette, Anderson Burdette; and great-granddaughter, Ellis Anne Richardson.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Clara Ann Inglis.
Her family has designated Charlie's Angels for memorial contributions in her name: 329 N. FM 2353, Grayford Texas 76449.