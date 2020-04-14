Home

Sandra E. (Robinson) Rogers


1957 - 2020
Lubbock- 62, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Sandra was born to the late Charles and Johnnie Mae Robinson on December 25, 1957 in Morton, TX. Sandra attended public schools and graduated from Estacado High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; her fiance, Stephen Williams, five sisters, Debra Robinson, Gwendolyn (Eddie) Walker, Rhonda (Harold) Morgan, Marsha Forge, and Vanessa Robinson; two brothers, Daniel Hall and L. V. Hall; god daughter, Velisha Hunt; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
