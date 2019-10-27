|
|
Abilene- Sandra Elizabeth Harber Whatley passed from this earth on Oct. 21, 2019. Sandy was born on August 25, 1947 in Abilene, Texas. Sandy and her family later moved to Odessa, Texas where she attended Permian High School and met the love of her life Bill. They later moved to Mississippi to raise their 6 children.
Sandy was a 2 time American Pool Players Association National Champion, an accomplished seamstress, and sewed for family and many orphans in Africa. She loved camping with her grandchildren, riding four wheelers with her kids, and going to the lake. Sandy cooked for the youth group at church and made many homemade meals to take to her husband suffering from Alzheimer's in a home she visited almost every day. Sandy was known for meals from far and wide. She once cooked Thanksgiving dinner for 47 people! Sandy's life was spent mentoring her grandchildren and she loved playing 3,4,5! Sandy loved her family and her home was always open to all.
Sandy is preceded in death by baby daughter Christy, son Robbie, sister Debbie, brother in law Lenard, and precious grandparents.
Sandy and her husband Bill attended 11th and Willis Church of Christ in Abilene where a Memorial Service for Sandy, Debbie and Lenard will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Sandy is survived by her husband Bill, sons Ric Whatley (Rhonda) MS, Tom White (Lorey) Breckenridge, Jason Whatley (Kim) MS, Dennis Whatley, Linden, daughters Elizabeth Brinkley (JB) Anson, Shana Holmes (Clint), Abilene, her parents, Joe and Christine Harber of Lubbock, sister Pennie Roberts (Don) Lubbock. Sandy was blessed with 23 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and was greatly loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, and multiple family and friends.
A special thank you to the staff of Hendricks Hospital for their kindness during these difficult weeks. A very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ryali for her love and compassion she showed to Sandy. Dr. Ryali told us to picture this as Sandy's greatest journey and to picture a huge white sail boat with giant billowing white sails. We are sad and waving good-bye, but all Sandy can see is the other side and all the people so happy to see her. Sandy will be missed more than words can express, but we rejoice knowing that we will see her again one day and that she is holding her baby girl in her arms.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019