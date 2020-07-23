1/1
Sandra Evelyn Meeker Fulbright
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Lubbock- Sandra Evelyn Meeker Fulbright, a longtime Lubbock resident, born in Dawson County, Texas July 30, 1942, Sandra peacefully passed on to eternal life and entered Heaven on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Sandra's beautiful spirit was an inspiration to all that knew her. She was loved for her kind and gentle nature. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered for her tender and generous way with anyone she encountered. Sandra's faith in God brought her a lifetime of joy and peace as a Christian.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Celeste Meeker.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jeter, of 34 years; brothers, Carroll and wife, Annice, Wesley and wife, Pat Meeker; son, Todd and wife, Glenda Summers; daughter, Julie Summers; bonus son, Jeter and wife, Megan Fulbright; bonus daughter, Jennifer Fulbright; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday in Mount Olivet Chapel, with Dr. Jack Graham, Pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church officiating. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: Donations in memory of Sandra can be made to Hospice of the South Plains Lubbock or All Star Hospice Fort Worth Texas.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral
10:00 AM
Mount Olivet Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2 entries
July 23, 2020
As long time former residents of Lubbock, we really enjoyed our family friendship which included lots of dinners, sports watching, and just hanging out. Sandra was such a gracious hostess and a kind spirit. We also enjoyed our visits when Sandra and Jeter lived in Houston and us in Fort Worth. We'll miss her beautiful smile and happy disposition but know she's in a better place. May God bless the beautiful extended family as they mourn her loss and celebrate her memory.

Henry and Deborah Crawford
Friend
July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Menique Madison
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
