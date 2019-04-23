Home

Sandra Kay Adkins


Sandra Kay Adkins Obituary
Breckenridge- Sandra Kay Adkins, age 59, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, April 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Virjil Lawrence officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation and rosary will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 24th at Morehart Mortuary.

Sandra Kay Tate was born on July 23, 1959 to parents Troy Tate and Betty Angerer Tate in Lubbock, Texas. She went to school in Lubbock and graduated from Lubbock Cooper High School in 1977. On September 2, 1977, Sandra married Oliver Wayne Adkins in Lubbock. Sandra worked as a secretary for her husband's business, Tate's Refrigeration up until her double lung transplant in 2013. She was a member of San Ramon Catholic Church in Woodrow, Texas and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Breckenridge in more recent years. Sandra enjoyed doing crafts and was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Tim Tate.

Mrs. Adkins is survived by her husband of 41 years, Oliver Adkins; two children, Anthony Adkins & wife Leesa of Knox City, Angie Kirby and husband Jeremy of Granbury; three siblings, Karen Tate, Tommy Tate, Julie Woelfel; and five grandchildren, Aubrey Kirby, Emery Kirby, Leah Adkins, Kyle Adkins, and Brady Adkins.

Memorials may be made to Donate Life America and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
