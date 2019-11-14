|
Lubbock- Sandra Kay (Boone) Gregory 82, of Lubbock died at her home November 12, 2019. Sandra was born in Lubbock on August 15, 1937.
Sandra, a west Texas native, graduated from Frenship High School in 1956 and from Texas Tech in 1959 with her BS in Home Economics and in 1968 MS in Education.
Sandra spent most of her career teaching English and reading development teaching at Frenship Junior High in Wolfforth, Tx, and Temple ISD in Temple, Tx. In August 2001 she retired from the Windham School District with her last assignment being at the Montfort Unit in Lubbock.
She was a devoted and loving mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother. She was such a loving and caring person and never met a stranger and proud of her west Texas heritage. She was also an extremely creative person; you just must look at her home to see all of her handiwork. Whether it was crocheting, needlepoint, cross-stich or simply decorating for her home for holidays, she had a flair making everyone feel welcomed and special.
Sandra was a very devout Texas Tech Red Raider fan. She and Garland were long time season ticket holders to Tech's football and basketball games. She also enjoyed attending other Tech events including bowl games and basketball tournaments.
Sandra is survived by her husband, Garland Gregory, 83; son, Gary Garland Gregory, 56; granddaughter, Brienna Nichole Gregory; grandson, Brandon Daniel Gregory; and one great-grandson, Jakoby Daniel Gregory, all of Lubbock. Other survivors include brother-in-law, Ronnie McWilliams of Lubbock; niece, Danielle McWilliams-Carey of Whitesboro; nephew, Dan McWilliams and their families of Southlake. She is predeceased by her parents, W.D. and Blanche Boone of Pyote, Tx. and her sister, Judy McWilliams; son, Glen Daniel Gregory and great-aunts, Mildred Boone and Bess English, all of Lubbock.
There will be a family will be accepting visitors from 6:30 - 8:00 pm Thursday, November 14 at Sanders Funeral Home located at 142 Main Street.
Services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
The family wish in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Lubbock Children's Home or Texas Tech Foundation.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019