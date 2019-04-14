|
Fisherville, VA - Saundra Kay Keim, age 73, passed away in the Augusta Health Medical Center in Fisherville, VA March 28, 2019 following a brief illness. She had been traveling with her husband to visit with friends and family back East. She was born February 5, 1946 in Fort Worth, TX, but grew up in Plainview, TX. Saundra graduated from Plainview High School in 1964, attended Wayland Baptist University and Eastern New Mexico University, and earned her Registered Nurse degree from Methodist Hospital in Lubbock, TX In 1968. She was the eldest of four sisters, three of which survive her: Judy Buchanan and husband Pat of Plainview TX, Cindy Richau and husband Bob of Evans CO, Karen Smith of Rosharon TX along with numerous nieces and nephews. Saundra was preceded in death by her dad, Bill Harlan and mother, Nancy Rankin, and previous husband, Peter Jagusch. She is survived by her husband, Lon W. Keim, MD of Omaha and Atkinson, NE and her son, Dr. Christian Jagusch of Los Gatos, CA. Survivors also include Dr. Jagusch's partner, Amber and her granddaughter Genevieve; Dr. Keim's two sons; Charles and wife Chris, of Knoxville, TN; Rodney and wife Alisha Atkinson, NE. and six grandchildren Saundra was a talented nurse who embodied all of the virtues associated with being a gifted, experienced nurse. She loved rehabilitation nursing, especially working with wounded veterans afflicted with disability, substance abuse, PTSD, and trauma. She was strong, compassionate exuding empathy and sympathy where appropriate, while providing counseling, care, guidance and support to those she attended. She loved animals, especially dogs. She most recently cherished her Coton de Tulear (Nikko), who was at her side during her final moments. As her final act of altruism, she donated her body to medical science at Creighton University School of Medicine where her son earned his medical degree. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year at a date to be determined. In lieu of gifts or memorials, the family asks such gifts should be directed toward the Nebraska Humane Society or .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019