Lubbock- Sandra L. Lee was at her residence in Lubbock, Texas, when she went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020. A celebration of her beautiful 72 years of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Roswell on October 16, 2020. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon at www.memorialdesigners.net
.
She was born on October 16, 1947, to Sophus and Bessie Ethel (Humphries) Madsen in Roswell, NM. Sandra was born and raised in her beloved city of Roswell to a close-knit family of eleven children. The love of her life was her husband of 42 years, Gene. The love they shared for one another was priceless and a true testament of what a happy and beautiful marriage should be. They were inseparable and an inspiration to so many; they were soulmates through and through! Together they built a life around God as their foundation, family, and their great unending love.
Family was of the utmost importance to Sandra. The love and closeness of her daughter she cherished. Julie was her first love, and all who knew her knew just how precious and special their bond was, followed by her grandchildren Chelsi and Taylor, whom she spent many days teaching and nurturing throughout their entire lives. From cheerleading to sheep shows, Mimi never missed a thing, even through her harsh cancer treatments, she made an effort to be a part of those important moments. She was a legacy of love. Anytime friends came around for family functions, and holidays Mimi always included everyone and made each person who walked through her door feel like they were part of the family. She was a gift to many, and her love was contagious.
Her great-grandchildren Corbin Lee and Camilla Kate brightened her every day when they walked into the room. The highlight of her life was being with her family. From watching her great-grandbabies play on the back patio with her favorite coke in hand to reminiscing over our fun family trips and finding every casino on the way to our final destination were some of her best moments. They loved their Mimi and spending time with her at their home in Lubbock. When Corbin and Cami visited Roswell, they knew they were going to be spoiled with chocolates and rides on the tractor. Mimi loved sitting and just watching the bunnies and listening to the birds while the children played. There are many fond memories that will be imprinted on their hearts for years to come.
Her love for family began and was enhanced from the time she was a child, and built such amazing relationships with her siblings, nieces, and nephews whom she cherished until the very end. She enjoyed telling stories about her waterskiing days with her siblings and all the fun they had to her daily phone calls with them. They each found comfort in their conversations and had many laughs along the way. Being the youngest of eleven, she was surely the glue that held everyone together.
She touched many lives and dedicated her time as a mentor to young and old friends. She coached the Roswell High School cheerleaders for many years, and in doing this, she created friendships of many young lives that lasted a lifetime. She owned a ladies' clothing store, Seasons At Sandra's, for fifteen years and built so many wonderful friendships within her retail business. It was not unlike her to give freely from her store to anyone in need. Her generous heart was like gold and is one of the many things she was greatly known for. Julie called her "Angel Mom" just for that reason. She never met a stranger and was so very kind to all she came in contact with.
If you met her, you called her friend. She was always friendly, generous, kind, and full of life. Her legacy this side of heaven is one we all hope to have. Love for All!
Sandy, as her friends called her, had great faith in the Lord, and although she will be dearly and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, we know as her family that we will one day be reunited with our precious mom and Mimi. Until we meet again, we pray she will rest in the grace and the peace of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Lee; daughter, Julie Lee Hodges and husband Tim; two grandchildren, Chelsi Lee Henderson and husband Conrad, and Taylor Hodges; two great-grandchildren, Corbin Lee Henderson and Camilla Kate Henderson, all of Lubbock; two brothers, Gerald Madsen of Warner, OK, and Wayne Madsen of Ft. Wayne, IN; and sister, Linda Goins and husband Kenneth of Roswell, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Betty L. Frost, Shirley Sechrist, and Martha Dickerson; and four brothers, Tom Madsen, Jim Madsen, Carroll Madsen, and Gayle Madsen.
The family of Sandra L. Lee has designated the Assurance Home of Roswell at https://assurancehome.org/make-a-donation-today/
, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.