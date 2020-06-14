Sandra Marie (Stephens) Perkins
1944 - 2020
Lubbock- Sandra Marie (Stephens) Perkins of Lubbock, Texas passed away on June 10, 2020, at the age of 75. She was born on June 27, 1944 in the country outside of Hermleigh, Texas to James Thomas and Zada (Cummins) Stephens. Sandra attended Abilene Christian College where she earned her bachelor's degree. She later attended Texas Tech University where she earned her master's degree. Sandra was a dedicated teacher in Lubbock ISD for 32 years during which time she touched many lives. On February 5, 1965 she married Leroy Perkins. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sandra was a member of South Plains Church of Christ..

She was preceded in death by her parents and 5 siblings.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leroy Perkins; son, Scott Perkins (Christy); daughters, Lori Perkins and Lana Perkins (Michael); sisters, Daphna Worsham and Mary Boyd; brother, Leonard Stephens and 6 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Snyder Cemetery on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
