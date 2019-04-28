Home

Sandra "Diane" Mathews


Sandra "Diane" Mathews Obituary
Lubbock- Sandra Diane Mathews of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 71. She was born February 11, 1948 in Big Spring to Joe and Roma (Southard) Mathews. She graduated from Lubbock High School and went on to attend South Plains College where she received her respiratory therapist certification. Diane worked at Lubbock Aero for 14 years before retiring. She was a member of the Salvation Army.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Randie Mathews of Lubbock; sisters, Lillie Woodard and husband Joe of Katy and Mollie Robins of Austin; beloved granddaughters, Aubrie and Roma; as well as extended family, nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Joe Randall Mathews and Connie Mathews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019
