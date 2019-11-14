|
Lubbock- Sandra Gayle Spoon passed away at her home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Lubbock. She was born on August 17, 1945, in Spur, Texas, to Norma Agatha and Joseph Dee Williamson. She was a 1963 graduate of Spur High School as the class favorite. (No surprise as everyone truly loved her heart and kindness.) She married James "Ronnie" Spoon on September 25, 1964. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell until becoming a homemaker and mother to her three precious children, Ronda, Melissa and Donald. Sandra had a wonderful knack for deeply caring for others and was a woman of great faith. Sandra truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with her friends and family, Facebooking, snacking on gummy bears and spending time with her 10 grandchildren. Sandra had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep, positive way. She loved country music and television shows and loved following her favorite stars on Instagram. Sandra joins her parents, a brother Jackie Dee Williamson and nephews Dennis and Barry Williamson and niece Brea, in heaven. Sandra is survived by her husband, Ronnie Spoon of Lubbock, Texas, her children: Ronda Blackburn and husband Monte of Idalou, Melissa Cullen of Cameron, Donald Spoon and wife Lori of Lubbock, a sister Norma Jo Pentico of Rowlett, the loves of her life, her 10 grandchildren who she made sure they knew they were loved: Megan, Ryan, Emma, Baleigh, Kaden, Kennedy, Kyle, Kelsey, Riley and Brady and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Sandra touched are invited to join in celebrating her life at Englund's Funeral Home and Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Services are pending.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019