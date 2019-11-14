Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englunds Inc
1400 Woodrow Rd
Slaton, TX 79364
(806) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Spoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Spoon


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Spoon Obituary
Lubbock- Sandra Gayle Spoon passed away at her home on Saturday, November 9, 2019, in Lubbock. She was born on August 17, 1945, in Spur, Texas, to Norma Agatha and Joseph Dee Williamson. She was a 1963 graduate of Spur High School as the class favorite. (No surprise as everyone truly loved her heart and kindness.) She married James "Ronnie" Spoon on September 25, 1964. She worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell until becoming a homemaker and mother to her three precious children, Ronda, Melissa and Donald. Sandra had a wonderful knack for deeply caring for others and was a woman of great faith. Sandra truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with her friends and family, Facebooking, snacking on gummy bears and spending time with her 10 grandchildren. Sandra had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep, positive way. She loved country music and television shows and loved following her favorite stars on Instagram. Sandra joins her parents, a brother Jackie Dee Williamson and nephews Dennis and Barry Williamson and niece Brea, in heaven. Sandra is survived by her husband, Ronnie Spoon of Lubbock, Texas, her children: Ronda Blackburn and husband Monte of Idalou, Melissa Cullen of Cameron, Donald Spoon and wife Lori of Lubbock, a sister Norma Jo Pentico of Rowlett, the loves of her life, her 10 grandchildren who she made sure they knew they were loved: Megan, Ryan, Emma, Baleigh, Kaden, Kennedy, Kyle, Kelsey, Riley and Brady and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Family, friends and others whose lives Sandra touched are invited to join in celebrating her life at Englund's Funeral Home and Englewood Cemetery in Slaton. Services are pending.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -