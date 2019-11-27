|
Lubbock- Saundra Ann Lynch Lee (also known as Sandy Lee), went to be with her Lord on Monday, the 25th day of November, 2019 at the age of 82 years. She was born to Cecil Doyle and Bonnie Louise Owens Lynch on January 25, 1937 in Lorenzo, Crosby County, Texas. She graduated from Lorenzo High School with honors in 1955. She married Bobby Eugene Lee on December 14, 1956 in Midland Texas. She worked as a Legal Secretary for 20 years. She and Bob, together with their two sons owned and operated Alcoe of Lubbock. Alcoe is still owed and operated by Steven and Brad Lee. Bob proceeded her in death in 2001. Also proceeding her in death is her father and mother and her brother Jon Cecil Lynch. She Loved the Lord and served in various capacities in her church life, primarily teaching in the children's area for 35 years.
She is survived by her two sons and their families, Bryan Steven Lee and wife Jeanna; Brad Lee and wife Lisa, all of Lubbock; four grand-children, Bryan Joseph Lee, Brenden Daniel Lee, Britton Chase Lee grandsons, all of Lubbock and one granddaughter Lauryn Alyssa Lee, of Midland, TX. She is also survived by her., three sisters; Sarah Yeisley White and husband John White of Lubbock; Vera Cox, of Lubbock, Pam Hillin and husband Bill Hillin of Austin, TX. and her sister in-law Gayla Lynch of Benbrook, TX. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Southcrest Baptist Church of Lubbock TX.
A visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home from 3:00PM until the time of service. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Rest haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Lubbock TX. Family will receive guest at Resthaven from 3:00 - 4:00 PM before the graveside service.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019