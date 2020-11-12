Muleshoe- Graveside service for Sandy Turner, age 81, of Muleshoe, Texas, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Muleshoe Memorial Park with Dr. Stacy Conner of Muleshoe officiating. Sandy died Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Muleshoe. She was born September 4, 1939 in Lubbock, Texas to Kenneth and Ruth (Bruns) Briscoe. She married Royce Turner in Muleshoe on November 21, 1959.
Sandy worked and paid her own way through Draughns Business College. She and Royce farmed and ranched in the Muleshoe community for many years. Sandy was involved Muleshoe PTA, the Chamber of Commerce and other civic clubs. In 1972, Royce gave Sandy $2,000 for her birthday, anniversary and Christmas. She decided to use the money for scholarships to Texas Tech for Muleshoe students instead of using it on herself. From 1972 until 2012, Sandy assisted 43 students in attending Tech, with funds totaling $65,000 for Muleshoe graduates. She and Royce were named Farm Family of the Year in 1977 by the Muleshoe Chamber of Commerce. Sandy was a member and very involved with the First Baptist Church in Muleshoe. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Polly Oliver.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Royce; her son, Steve Turner and his wife, Noel of Victoria, Texas; her daughter, Jill Mitchael and her husband, Steve of Gravette, Arkansas; her brother, Joe Dan Briscoe of Muleshoe, Texas; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Bailey County Senior Citizens, PO Box 292, Muleshoe, Texas, 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com
